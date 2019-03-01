|
Thomas Kyle Creson, Jr. M.D.
Memphis, TN
Thomas Kyle Creson, Jr. M.D, 88, was born at the Old Baptist Hospital on Madison Ave. in Memphis, on February 25, 1931, and died February 25, 2019 of congestive heart failure. He was the only child of Thomas Kyle and Celeste Walters Creson. He graduated from Central High School in 1949, was selected "most talented" in the Hall of Fame, was captain of the swimming, boxing and tennis teams and won the prep tennis doubles championship with the late Lt. Col. Bill Leftwich. He was also school hand-ball champion.
Kyle went to Washington & Lee University in Lexington, VA for his Pre-med studies, on the Riddenaur academic scholarship. He was a member of SAE Fraternity, on the tennis and swimming teams, and won the school handball championship his second year there.
He then went to the University of Tennessee medical school where he graduated in the upper ten percent of his class. He won the medical-dental handball championships all four years.
Dr. Creson obtained his post graduate Internship, Residency, and Hematology Fellowship at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, where he met his wife, Jayne, who was in her R.N. training. They married three years later in Southern CA where Dr. Creson was stationed with the Navy, leaving two years later with the rank of Lt. Commander.
They came to Memphis where Dr. Creson spent 51 years in the private practice of Internal Medicine, Hematology/Oncology. Many patients would tell his employees what a "caring and kind" physician he was, "always taking time to listen" to their medical problems.
He grew up at Idlewild Presbyterian Church where he sang in the Junior and Senior choirs for twelve years. He and his family transferred to Evergreen Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder for many years. He and Jayne always worked as a team, having similar interests. Their final transfer was to Lindenwood Christian Church.
He leaves his loving and caring wife, Jayne; his son, Dr. Thomas Kyle Creson III, a brain researcher at Scripps Clinic in W. Palm Beach, FL. He also leaves his cousins: Judge Larry B. Creson, Jr. of Memphis, and Sally Creson Larocca of Dallas, TX.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, T.K. and Celeste Creson; his youngest son, Barry Franklin Creson; and his first cousins: Roy F. Creson, Jr., Paul Creson, Jr., and Betty Alston.
He and Jayne were active in the Chickasaw Council, Boy Scouts of America. He was a proud Eagle Scout and received the Silver Beaver and Golden Trumpet awards for his ongoing fundraising efforts, and Camp Kia Kima coverage for 15 years as physician in residence. He told friends that he and Jayne worked so closely with the scouts that she was elected as the first woman of the Executive Board of the Chickasaw Council.
Kyle was active in good government activities, and became Chairman of the Shelby Co. Republican Party in the 1970's.
He practiced medicine primarily at Methodist University Hospital and received recognition for the "many years of dedicated service." He was a member of Memphis and Shelby County Medical Society serving on the Legislative Committee for many years; also, the Tennessee Medical Society and the AMA. He earned the high title of Fellow of The American College of Physicians several years ago. He was appointed to the Health Facilities Board by Governor Lamar Alexander and to the Med Board by Mayor Bill Morris earlier in his practice. Dr. Creson retired from medicine in September 2009. His retirement years were spent in travel, reading a lot of history, and spending quality time with his family and friends.
He and Jayne became very impressed with Hillsdale College in Michigan and their great patriotism. They invested time and finances with them, and traveled to their summer Hostels for many years.
Dr. Creson was a previous member of The University Club, where his father was a charter member. He spent many days there becoming proficient in tennis, swimming, and handball. He resigned his membership when his wife ran for Shelby Co. Clerk.
He enjoyed Memphi Secret Society, Cotton Carnival, where Jayne was Duchess in 1982. He was president of local American Lung Association and chaired several fundraising events with his wife.
Visitation and reception will be at Lindenwood Christian Church on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 1-2 pm with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, Midtown. Any memorials may be sent to Lindenwood Christian Church, Hillsdale College (33 East College St. Hillsdale, MI 49242), or a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 1, 2019