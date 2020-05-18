Thomas L. "Tommy" Morgan Jr.
1937 - 2020
Thomas L. "Tommy" Morgan, Jr.

Memphis - Thomas L. "Tommy" Morgan, Jr. passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was 82 years old. Tommy was born in Memphis, TN on October 18, 1937 to Thomas L. Morgan, Sr. and Lillian Walters Morgan. He was a graduate of Christian Brothers High School in Memphis. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. Following his military service, he worked at his father's butcher shop, Tom's Pork House. He retired from Dupont in 1994 after 26 years of service. He loved bass fishing, John Wayne movies, and his family. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Thomas and his mother, Lillian. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret Cox Morgan; his daughter, Donna Morgan Brunson (Michael); his son, Steven Thomas Morgan (Rebekah); his grandson, Connor Morgan Brunson, and his beloved Lhasa Apso, Charlie. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, May 26th from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 27th at 10:00 am also at the funeral home. The burial will immediately follow.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 18 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
MAY
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
May 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
