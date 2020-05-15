Dr. Thomas LaFollette West
Dr. Thomas LaFollette West passed into eternal life on May 11, 2020. He was born on October 4, 1941, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the eldest child of Dr. Thomas Hector West and Margaret LaFollette West. Tom grew up in Memphis and had fond memories of his time at the Campus School where he made life-long friends. He graduated from Central High School and attended Washington and Lee University. He earned his Medical Doctorate from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Memphis . After serving as a doctor to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and in the Coast Guard during the Vietnam War, Tom completed his residency in general surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and the Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle, Washington. He then returned to Memphis where he practiced as a general surgeon for thirty years before retiring to pursue other interests.
Though he was deeply devoted to all of his patients, he also loved spending time on his farm and learning about agriculture, Latin America, antiques and economics. Most of all he enjoyed time with his family, and he was an adoring and adored father and grandfather. He will be remembered most for his wisdom, intellectual curiosity and compassion for others.
Tom is survived by his wife of fifty-one years Alexis Canale West, his children Tom, Jr., and Grant West, both of Memphis, and Alexis West Summers (Steven) of Atlanta, as well as two granddaughters Kennon and Merrill Summers. He also leaves his brothers Dr. Robert West (Gudrun) of Nashville and Dr. William West (Carole) of Memphis and sister Suzanne DuBois (David) of Colorado Springs.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. David Iansmith for his years of friendship, as well as companionship, dedication to and care for Tom during the last weeks of his life.
Because of current social distancing restrictions, a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Memphis Union Mission, P.O. Box 330, Memphis, TN 38101 or online at www.memphisunionmission.org.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.