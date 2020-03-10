Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN
Thomas Lee Musso


1968 - 2020
Thomas Lee Musso Obituary
Thomas Lee Musso

Memphis - Thomas Lee Musso, age 51, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. Tommy was born on June 23, 1968, in Memphis, TN.

Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM with a memorial service following at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119.

Tommy leaves his Wife Samantha, his parents Michael and Jane Musso, his brother Todd Musso (Nicole), his nieces Shaylee, Ensley and Sadie, his brother Bobby Perry (Stephanie), his nephew Tony and his niece Christina, his sister-in-law Tabatha McClain (Adam) and his nephew Grady.

For full obituary and sharing of memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the MUSSO family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
