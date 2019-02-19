|
|
Thomas (Tom) Lewis Thomas
Walls, MS
Thomas (Tom) Lewis Thomas, 66, passed away February 15, 2019. He was a retired graphic artist for Archer Malmo Advertising Agency and he previously worked for over twenty years at Dover Elevator and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Tom was a member of Colonial Hills Church in Southaven where he served as a counselor and leader of the CCU Life Group. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Chrestman Thomas of Walls, son, Matthew Castellaw (Ashley) of Coldwater, sister, Elaine Thomas Wade of Oklahoma and grandchildren, Annalee and Harris Castellaw. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Vernell and Mary Sue Thomas and brothers, Roy and Rae Thomas. Visitation will be Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 4 pm until 6 pm and service will be 10 am Monday both at Colonial Hills Church in Southaven. Interment will be 9:30 am Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at West TN State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis.
Hernando Funeral Home
662 429-5260
www.HernandoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 19, 2019