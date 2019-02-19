Services
Hernando Funeral Home, Inc.
2285 Highway 51 South
Hernando, MS 38632
(662) 429-5260
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
West TN State Veterans Cemetery
Memphis, TN
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Lewis (Tom) Thomas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Lewis (Tom) Thomas Obituary
Thomas (Tom) Lewis Thomas

Walls, MS

Thomas (Tom) Lewis Thomas, 66, passed away February 15, 2019. He was a retired graphic artist for Archer Malmo Advertising Agency and he previously worked for over twenty years at Dover Elevator and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Tom was a member of Colonial Hills Church in Southaven where he served as a counselor and leader of the CCU Life Group. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Chrestman Thomas of Walls, son, Matthew Castellaw (Ashley) of Coldwater, sister, Elaine Thomas Wade of Oklahoma and grandchildren, Annalee and Harris Castellaw. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Vernell and Mary Sue Thomas and brothers, Roy and Rae Thomas. Visitation will be Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 4 pm until 6 pm and service will be 10 am Monday both at Colonial Hills Church in Southaven. Interment will be 9:30 am Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at West TN State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis.

Hernando Funeral Home

662 429-5260

www.HernandoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.