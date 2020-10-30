Thomas Marshal Williams
Thomas Marshal Williams, 95, passed away October 28, 2020 at Germantown Methodist Hospital.
A deacon at Second Baptist Church, he had long been active in supporting different church programs, especially the Together Sunday School Class. He helped develop a Sunday school class for special needs individuals, supported Special Olympics
, and served on the Board of Directors of MARC, which later became SRVS (Shelby Residential & Vocational Services, Inc). He also served on the Board of Sheltered Occupational Shops.
He admired the work of The Emmanuel Episcopal Center. Calvary Episcopal Church and the Episcopal Church in LaGrange, TN were also very special to him.
Various charities on a local and national level benefitted from his generosity. He particularly favored The Christopher Reeves Foundation. His wife sustained a disability similar to Reeve's and his dedication to her care was inspiring.
Mar Mac Sales was a company he and his wife operated for many years. Serving as sales manager, sale of products for guest rooms of hotels by commissioned representatives was done on a national level. Some of these relationships developed into close personal friendships.
A member of the Memphis Kiwanis Club, he worked with their Kiwanis Charities, especially their summer camps for underprivileged children.
He is survived by a nephew, Bill McGaughey, a cousin, Lou McFarland and several great nephews and great nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Sinclair Williams, his parents, Claudia Douglas and Thomas Marshal Williams, Sr., two sisters, Arthurlene Hinson and Rebecca McGaughey, and a niece, Deborah Hinson.
Many thanks to Dr. Randy Villanueva, Methodist Hospice, each nurse and staff member at Germantown Methodist Hospital, Tom's church family, friends, neighbors and caregivers for all their considerate and loving care.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Second Baptist Church, 4680 Walnut Grove Road. A Graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, November 2 at Elmwood Cemetery. Canale Funeral Directors is in charge.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, any donations be made to The Church Health Center, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Methodist Hospice or a charity of their choice
.