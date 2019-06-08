|
|
Thomas ("Tommy") McGinnis
Summerville, SC - Former Memphian, Thomas ("Tommy") McGinnis, died June 6, 2019 in Summerville, South Carolina with his wife, Sally, by his side. Tommy is survived by his son, Thomas, his sister, Sheila, and his two brothers, Chuck and Mike. Tommy was preceded in death by his brother, Danny.
Tommy was born in Memphis, Tennessee on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 1947. Tommy graduated from Catholic High School in 1965 and attended the University of Tennessee from 1967-1969 on a golf scholarship. Tommy was a notable competitive junior golfer. In 1965, while still in high school, he won the Tennessee Junior Amateur Championship. Tommy also won the most prestigious junior championship in the world at that time, the 1965 International Jaycees Junior Golf Tournament, which earned him an invitation to compete in the Bing Crosby Pebble Beach Pro Am. While at University of Tennessee, he finished runner-up in the 1968 SEC Championships, shooting the lowest score by any University of Tennessee player in the history of the SEC Championships. Tommy also won many regional and local golf tournaments, including the Memphis City Championship, which he captured the day prior to leaving for his service in the United Statement Army.
In 1969, Tommy started his career as a professional golfer. He qualified to play on the PGA Tour 3 times and played in over 100 tournaments. In 1980, Tommy played the last round of the U.S. Open and Bay Hill Classic paired with Arnold Palmer, scoring lower than Palmer on both occasions. Tommy qualified for the Senior Tour twice, had 8 top-10 finishes in 99 events, and won in excess of $1myn in prize money in three years. The highlight of Tommy's career on the Senior Tour was winning the 1999 BankBoston Classic, defeating the greatest senior player of all time, Hale Irwin, in a playoff. Tommy was also the leading money winner on the Canadian tour and won 4 other professional tournaments -- the 1971 Saskatchewan Open, the 1986 New York State Open, the 1996 Long Island PGA Championship, and the 1996 Long Island Open.
Tommy's lasting legacy is his 16 year old son, Thomas. While many men spend their 60s and 70s playing golf and watching their grandchildren grow, Tommy was busy raising Thomas.
Tommy will be remembered as the life of every party. He had fun with his friends and he could tear up a dance floor. Tommy was not impressed by fame and fortune and treated all who crossed his path the same. Tommy will be missed.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 8, 2019