Dr. Thomas O. (Tom) Depperschmidt, Ph.D.
Dr. Tom Depperschmidt, 84, passed away peacefully on Dec. 28, 2019. He is now in his heavenly home. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 62 years, Bertha Waldman Depperschmidt. He is survived by six children: Susan D. Vescovo (Steve), Mark Depperschmidt (Tracy), Joel Depperschmidt, Andy Depperschmidt (Lisa), Amy Hester (Michael), and Joanie Benedict (Joe). He also leaves 13 cherished grandchildren: Charles (Megan) and Matthew Apple (fiancée, Mallory), Brett Russell (Ashley), Daniel, Rachel, Kelly, Katie, Ross, Abigail, Adam Depperschmidt, Mary Ellen, Karen, and Phillip Benedict, and two great-grandchildren: Rozalynn and Rebecca Russell, and a great-grandson due in February. He is also survived by his sisters, Marcella Locy of Seal Beach, CA, Marilyn Ball (George) of Tulsa, OK, and a brother, Don Depperschmidt of Houston, TX, along with many nieces and nephews whom he loved and supported.
Tom attended St. Joseph College and Military Academy in Hays, KS, and Fort Hays State University where he graduated with majors in economics and English. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed as an early warning radio operator in Alaska near Eielson Air Force Base.
He then attended the University of Texas in Austin, and was awarded his Ph.D. in economics in 1965. He taught economics at West Texas State University from 1961 to 1965. At the University of Memphis, he served as chairman of the Dept. of Economics for six years during his 35-year tenure from 1966 to 2001.
Tom served as an economic consultant and an expert witness in over 300 lawsuits in Tennessee and throughout the South. He was a founder and vice president for the Southern Region of the National Association of Forensic Economics. Tom was a prolific writer. He authored or co-authored over 40 technical treatises in law and economics journals, including the University of Memphis Law Review, and published two books on the same topics. He occasionally wrote op-eds for the Memphis Commercial Appeal. In his retirement, he authored seven novels.
Tom lived faithfully to the teachings of Jesus Christ. He supported the Church and its causes with his time, talent and treasure. He made and donated thousands of rosaries, teaching many this prayer. He also served for years with the prison ministry, and many other volunteer positions.
His family will remember him gratefully for his steadfast love and support. He worked tirelessly to support a large family, and sacrificed to provide his children with excellent educations. He was heavily involved in church and school activities, always the teacher, coaching teams for all of his children, and many more in baseball, softball, basketball and football at Holy Rosary Catholic School. He remained a faithful Memphis Tiger and St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan.
After retiring, he enjoyed time with the love of his life, Bert. They enjoyed traveling, ballroom dancing, and bridge. They spent time with the senior 'Fun Group' of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, and attended numerous events supporting their grandchildren. He left a lasting legacy that will be remembered well by his family, friends, colleagues and students.
The family wishes to thank his dedicated caregivers: Lisa Depperschmidt, Jacqueline Brooks, Edith Allen, Hardin Brown, and, especially, Rhonda Adams. Additionally, the family thanks the Methodist Hospice team for the exceptional care and comfort provided.
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 8151 Poplar Ave., Germantown, TN, on Friday, Jan. 3, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with the Rosary beginning at 6 p.m. A Funeral Mass of Resurrection will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m., with a reception immediately following the service. Burial will be at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at a later date. The family requests that donations be made in Dr. Depperschmidt's memory to Catholic Charities of West Tennessee, 1325 Jefferson Ave., Memphis, TN 38104, or to The Center, 1350 Concourse Ave. Suite 142, Memphis, TN 38104.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020