|
|
Thomas Riley Creswell
Batesville, MS - Mr. Thomas Riley Creswell, 86, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, TN.
Mr. Creswell was born on April 18, 1933 in Quitman County, MS to The Late Lydia Vera Sprouse Creswell and Daniel Raiford Creswell. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Creswell spent his early years running routes as a delivery driver before ultimately finding retirement from automotive sales. After retirement he went to school to become a casino card dealer and enjoyed his time meeting new people in that role. Above all, Mr. Creswell was a loving family man who made sure his familiy was taken care of. He is remembered for always wearing a smile as he often told jokes. He was a member of Whitehaven Baptist Church in Memphis, and he will surely be missed deeply by those who knew and loved him.
Mr. Creswell leaves behind his loving family which includes his son, Paul Kevin Creswell of Collierville, TN; three daughters, Teresa Robin Creswell Marsh of Piperton, TN, Janet Lynn Creswell Farrar of Colorado Springs, CO, and Anita Kay Creswell Stubbs of Collierville, TN; six grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held with military honors on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 2 pm in Chapel Hill Cemetery in Pope, MS with Rev. Jim Meredith officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11 am - 1 pm in Dickins Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chapel Hill Cemetery Fund.
Dickins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 2, 2019