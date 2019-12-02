|
|
Thomas Roy "Buck" Hicks
Thomas Roy "Buck" Hicks was called home by our Lord on Saturday, November 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his precious wife of 67 years, Eleanor Jeanne Hicks, and their youngest son, Jerry Dan Hicks. Thomas is survived by sons Russell D. and Philip Thomas Hicks, Philip's wife, Patti, and grandsons Jonathan Daniel Hicks, Heath Hicks, Kyle Hicks, Cody Hicks and granddaughter Chelsie Martin. Additional survivors are great-grandsons Jordan Thomas Hicks, Milton Thomas Hicks, Elias Martin and granddaughters Emily Belle Martin and Ellie Hicks.
Following a stint in the Army Air Corps during WW 2, Buck moved from his home state of Arkansas to Memphis where he soon met the love of his life, Eleanor, whom he married on March 7, 1947. Over the next 4 years their 3 sons were born.
Buck was an award-winning salesman with Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for 30 years and he also "moonlighted" as a school bus driver before retiring after 20 years!
Buck's life was one of service. He and his precious wife served as short-term missionaries with VIM for several years and also volunteered at Methodist Hospital for several years. They also helped raise funds for for several years.
Both Buck and Eleanor's bodies have been donated to the UT Genesis "MERI" project to help future doctors and nurses prepare themselves to take care of future generations.
We will celebrate Buck's life on Saturday, Dec 7 at 2 PM at Scenic Hills UMC, 2847 Pembroke Rd in Memphis. (Doors open at 1 PM)
In lieu of flowers, a tribute has been set up at for donations. Please reference "tribute to Thomas R "Buck" Hicks." For info go to www.stjude.org/waystohelp or phone 800-822-6344.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019