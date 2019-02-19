Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Thomas Robinson
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Thomas Roy "Tom" Robinson


1943 - 2019
Thomas Roy "Tom" Robinson Obituary
Thomas "Tom" Roy Robinson

Collierville

Thomas "Tom" Roy Robinson, age 75, of Collierville, Tennessee passed away on Saturday February 16, 2019 with his family by his side. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Judy Robinson, his daughters Jenny Goldsby (Vincent) and Jill Lee (Greg), His sisters , Thelma King, Pauline Graves, Sherry Castellaw, his brother, Aubrey Robinson, and two grandsons Noah and Kyle Lee. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lillian Robinson, and five siblings. He worked for the riverboat for 60 years and retired as a Captain. Tom was a member of Cornerstone Church and attended Central Church of Collierville.

A visitation for Thomas will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Robinson family.

In lieu of flowers gifts in memory may be offered to Cornerstone Church or St. Jude.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 19, 2019
