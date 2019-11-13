|
Thomas Spencer Dallas Jr.
Memphis - Thomas Spencer Dallas Jr., 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was born November 12, 1942 in Martinsville, VA to Col. Thomas Spencer Dallas of Martinsville and Mildred Graham Dallas of Floyd, VA. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, his uncles, C.C. Buddy Graham, Andrew L. Graham, A. Curtis Graham, Hubert D. Graham, James E. Graham, Stedman Dallas and his aunt Nell Dallas Rislow.
Thomas is survived by his son Matthew Donald Dallas and daughter-in-law Mary McMakin Dallas of Sudbury, MA; three beloved grandchildren, Maureen McMakin Bowler, Kiley Joyce Dallas and Margaret Katherine Dallas all of Sudbury, MA. He is also survived by his brother George William Dallas, sister-in-law Randy Roth Dallas of Goodyear, AZ and his sister Kathryn Graham Dallas of Blacksburg, VA. He was a beloved uncle to three nephews, Jason S. Dallas, Trevor V. Dallas and Jacob H. Coggins, and one niece A. Christine Coggins Fay. He was a great uncle to many surviving great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his aunt Virginia Graham Jones of Radford, VA and twelve cousins.
Thomas graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Blacksburg, VA in June of 1965. He enlisted and entered service in the Navy on July 2, 1965 and served for six years as a Navy officer. During his service period Thomas served two tours in Vietnam as an Air Intelligence officer on U.S. aircraft carriers. After his years in the service Thomas had a wide-ranging career. He earned a Master of Business degree from the University of Idaho, taught high school and college level business classes, held management positions for numerous companies, sold real estate, and was a small business owner focusing on the sale of manufacturing equipment in the plastics industry.
Thomas was a voracious reader all his life. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing and played in a golf league for years in Memphis, TN. He was passionate about gourmet cooking and spent many seasons competing in the 'Memphis in May' world championship barbeque cooking contest. An intelligent, outgoing, caring man, he will be greatly missed by his family and so many who knew and loved him.
Thomas was cremated following his death. On December 5, 2019, his ashes will be interned at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA, where his mother and father are also buried.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019