Thomas Sutherlen
Saltillo, TN
Thomas Cleveland Sutherlen passed away on March 31, 2019 in Memphis, TN. Tom retired from the City of Memphis. He loved spending time with his family on the Tennessee River, traveling out west to the mountains, woodworking, and playing with his dogs. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his step father and sister. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Kristin Sutherlen; daughters, April Heath, Stacie Birch and Dana Dooley; sons, Brian Sutherlen and Brad Sutherlen and Trevor Dooley; brother, Jimmy Sutherlen and sister Glenda Parker; 9 grandchildren (Landen, Jordan, Andrew, Cade, Hillary, Cody, Emily, Bailey, Bentley) and 4 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 3rd from 1-2pm with memorial service to follow at 2pm at Family Funeral Care. Online condolences can be made at www.familyfuneralmemphis.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 3, 2019