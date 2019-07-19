|
Thomas "Tommy" Taylor Somerville, Jr
Montgomery - Thomas "Tommy" Taylor Somerville, Jr of Montgomery, AL passed away on July 16th surrounded by his family and closest friends. Tommy was the only son of Thomas Taylor, Sr and Betty Somerville (of Memphis, TN), born on his parents' anniversary, August 16, 1946. He was a graduate of White Station High School in Memphis, TN going on to earn a BA in English and an MA in Journalism from the University of Alabama. At Alabama, he lettered in football under Coach Bear Bryant and was a starting lineman on the 1965 National Championship Team. After college, Tommy turned his athletic attention to rugby as part of the Birmingham Vulcans Rugby Club and in 2018 he was inducted into their Hall of Fame.
Tommy spent over 35 years as an executive at Bell South. He was incredibly passionate about the philanthropic and leadership roles he held in the community. He served as President of the Rotary Club, as Chairman of the Montgomery Area United Way and Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, on the Royal Council at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival and on the Boards of Directors for the Davis Theater and Montgomery Metro YMCA. He was privileged to be a part of Leadership Montgomery (Class IV), Leadership Alabama (Class V), and was especially proud to be honored as Montgomery YMCA's Man of the Year (1990), the Montgomery Area United Way's Alexis de Tocqueville Award Winner (1990) and as one of the Family Guidance Center's Families of the Year (1997).
Above all, Tommy was a devoted husband to the love of his life, Cynthia (Cindy) Adams Somerville, for more than 52 years. He cherished Cindy, their children - daughters Amy Landers, Lesly Simon (Robert), Cindy Gallion (Thomas) and son, Thomas "Taylor," III (Caroline Giovannetti)- and their grandchildren, Claire Landers, Will Landers, John Landers, Lily Landers, Max Simon, Miller Simon, Thomas Gallion and Warren Gallion.
Tommy exemplified integrity, character and kindness in all aspects of his life. He loved Alabama Football and Cubs Baseball. He lit up the room with his smile and his positive spirit, and he was never afraid to "play hurt."
A celebration of life mass will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, July 20th at St Peter's Catholic Church, 219 Adams Ave, Montgomery, AL 36104. The family will receive friends at the church at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to UAB Gift Records/Parkinson's Disease Research, 1720 2ndAvenue South, AB 1230, Birmingham, AL 35294-0112 or to Child Protect, Children's Advocacy Center, 935 S Perry St, Montgomery, AL 36104.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 19, 2019