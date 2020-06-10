Thomas Theodore "Tom" Hoppe
Hoppe, Thomas Theodore, "Tom," age 75, born in St. Louis, Missouri a resident of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Tom was a graduate of Lafayette High School (St. Louis) and received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri, Columbia. Tom was a decorated Army veteran, serving as second lieutenant in the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Bronze Star, National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantryman's Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and two Overseas Bars. Following his military career, Tom served in the Secret Service. Tom then moved to Memphis, Tennessee where he worked in the automobile sales industry for over 35 years at Pat Patterson Volvo and Roadshow BMW, retiring in 2015. Tom loved sports, the outdoors, and good conversation. Tom never met a stranger. He is survived by his loving brother, Charles H. Hoppe (Carolyn); two nieces, Allison Knight (Michael) and Susan Wilson (Tom); two nephews, Andrew Hoppe (Barbra) and Christopher Hoppe; his partner Sheri Benoit; and numerous grand nieces, nephews, and adoring friends. Full military honors will be held at a future date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. The family would like to extend their appreciation for the countless condolences received, and looks forward to celebrating Tom's life together soon. For funeral information, please contact Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, Memphis, TN (901-302-9980). In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Homes for Our Troops (hfotusa.org), Puppies Behind Bars (puppiesbehindbars.com), Camp Hope USA (camphopeusa.org) or the American Heart Association (heart.org).
