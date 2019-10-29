Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:30 PM
Thomas W. Gee Obituary
Thomas W. Gee

Memphis - Thomas W. Gee, 72, of Memphis, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Betty Gee, children, Cynthia Skala (Ron), David Gee, grandchildren, Andrea (Michael), Gabrielle, and Ronald, great-grandchildren, Rylie and Reece. The family invites relatives and friends to the Celebration of Life service on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
