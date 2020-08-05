1/1
Thomas Wesley Dale
Thomas Wesley Dale

Walls, MS. - Thomas Wesley Dale, Lt. Col. USA retired, died at the age of 99 at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House on August 5, 2020.

Born in Darling, MS, he graduated from LSU and served 23 years in the Army, serving in WWII, the Korean War and the Corps of Engineers until 1967. He then worked for the Shelby County Health Department.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Thomas and Annie Dale, his wife; Phyllis Warrington Dale and his great-grandson; Phillip Nelson Allen. He is survived by his sister; Bulah Brown of Starkville, MS, four children; Donna Abbott (George) of Collierville, Thomas N. Dale (Teresa) of South Carolina, Barby Patterson (Eddie) of Memphis and Marcia Dullum (Dave) of Arlington, VA, as well as five grandchildren and two great-grandsons.

He will be buried at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

Memorials may be made at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House or Shriners Hospitals for Children.








Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
