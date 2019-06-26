Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
Thurman Nathanial Northcross Jr.

Thurman Nathanial Northcross Jr. Obituary
Thurman Nathanial Northcross, Jr.

Memphis - Thurman Nathanial Northcross, Jr., 70, died June 20, 2019. He was a business manager, owner and consultant. A graduate of Manassas High School, Thurman earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from Wesleyan University and a Master of Science degree in industrial administration from Carnegie Mellon University.

Among Thurman's business enterprises were Stone Creek Corporation, a cleaning supplies company, and Signs First on Poplar Avenue. He worked for the City of Memphis as manager of youth services in the Summer Youth Program. He was also manager of corporate development for the Tennessee Valley Center for Economic Development.

Thurman leaves his son, Cortlandt Northcross; sisters and brother, Rhynette Northcross Hurd (William), Gayle Ortega, and Khalil Rasheed (Elaine); cousins, Deborah Northcross and Dr. Phillip Reginald Northcross; a host of nephews and nieces and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thurman N. Northcross, Sr. and Verdelle Thomas Northcross; and his brother Theron Reby Northcross.

Thurman's Memorial Tribute will be at 11AM until Noon, Thursday, June 27, 2019, at R S Lewis & Sons Funeral Home Walnut Grove Chapel Memphis, Tennessee. Memorial contributions can be made to Manassas High School or the Memphis Child Advocacy Center.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 26, 2019
