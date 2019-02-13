Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
Tiffany N. Bramlett. 38 was called home from labor to reward with her heavenly father on Wednesday February 6, 2019 at her residence. Tiffany worked at ATEC Lab as a Phlebotomy in Memphis,TN. Visitation will be Friday February 16, 2019 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. and Funeral Service Saturday February 16, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. All Services held at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home Walnut Grove Location 29944 Walnut Grove Rd.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 13, 2019
