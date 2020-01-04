Services
Tillaya Edelstein Lusky

Memphis - Tillaya Edelstein Lusky, of Memphis, TN died Saturday, December 21, 2019.

She was born in Iuka, MS January 22, 1937 to Harry and Pauline Edelstein and raised in Kentucky. She was the widow of Ike Lusky and preceded in death by her brothers Dr. Sidney Edelstein and Dr. Bernard Edelstein. and long time companion Bernie Silverman.

She is survived by her children David Winestone (Amy), Rebecca Gerber (Tommy), Shelby Baum (Lee), brother Joe Edelstein, sister in law Gladys Edelstein, 9 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. She was a member of Baron Hirsch Synagogue.

Services were held in Baron Hirsch Cemetery, Monday December 23, 2019.. Canale Funeral Directors had charge. The family requests that any memorials be sent to Memphis Jewish Home, Margolin Hebrew Academy, or Baron Hirsch Synagogue.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
