Tim Stephens
Memphis - Timothy Ward Stephens, 58, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at his home in Memphis, TN. He was born December 10, 1960, to Herschel, Jr. and Joyce Marie Moore Stephens. He was a delivery driver for Car Quest. He enjoyed classic cars and small engines.
A celebration of life service will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at McMillan Funeral Home. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery in Belmont.
He is survived by two brothers, Ted (Jackie) Stephens and Tobey Stephens; his nephews and nieces, Chris (Samantha) Stephens, Kevin (Kayla) Stephens, Lee (Brianna) Heaton, April (Erik) Lawson and Christopher (Sarah) Heaton; and his great-nephew and nieces, Jaysen, Karly, Ray, Aiden, Bella, Kinley, Savanah and Adaline.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 12, 2019