Timmons Louis (T.L.) Treadwell III
Timmons Louis (T.L.) Treadwell III, 89, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020, in Collierville, Tennessee, following a brief illness. He was born on Friday, June 13, 1930 in Memphis, Tennessee, to the late Timmons Louis Treadwell, Jr. and the late Jewell Roach Treadwell.
T.L. attended the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, where he met his future wife Jo Ann Barr. While there, he served as a proud member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, Beta Sigma chapter. After graduation, T.L. attended U.S. Air Force Officer Candidate School and received his commission as Second Lieutenant. After serving his country, he returned home to Collierville where he joined Treadwell & Harry Insurance Agency. T.L. was named partner during his 47-year tenure with the firm, as well as past president of the Insurors of Memphis.
T.L. was a member and a past president of the Collierville Rotary Club and named a Paul Harris Fellow. He was also an Alderman for the town of Collierville for 11 years, and a member of St. Patrick's Presbyterian Church.
T.L. was a hard-working husband, father, grandfather, friend, Tennessee Volunteer, and, above all, a child of God. His infectious positivity and kind spirit will be missed by all who knew him.
T.L. is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Jo Ann Barr Treadwell. His spirit is lived on through his son, Timmons Louis Treadwell IV (Lori Treadwell), and his granddaughter Rachel Treadwell Murphy (Ben Murphy). T.L. also leaves his brother James Richard Treadwell (Pat Treadwell) and great aunt Montyne Treadwell, as well as many other cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends from various walks of life.
A small, private graveside ceremony was held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Moscow, Tennessee.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020