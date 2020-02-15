|
Timothy Doug Cathers
Shelby County Deputy Sheriff Timothy Doug Cathers was born May 1, 1963 and died February 13, 2020 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. A longtime resident of Millington TN, "Doug" served with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office for 21 years. Law enforcement was his passion, and he considered his fellow Deputies his family. Restoring Dodge pickups, helping his friends, auto racing, collecting toys for the children at , fishing the Tennessee River and hunting were among his favorite hobbies.
Tim is preceded in death by his mother Helen Ruth Webber and his father Vernon Lee Cathers. He is survived by two sisters, a brother and 6 nieces
Funeral services will be held Monday February 17, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery & Chapel 4761 Brunswick Rd. Arlington, Tn 38002, Visitation 12-1 Funeral & Interment 1-2.
All flowers should be sent to High Point Funeral Home 3778 Summer Ave. Memphis, Tn. 38122.
Memorials in Tim's name should be sent to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020