Services
High Point Funeral Home & Crematorium
3788 Summer Avenue
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 454-5795
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Cemetery & Chapel
4761 Brunswick Rd
Arlington, TN
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Cemetery & Chapel
4761 Brunswick Rd
Arlington, TN
Interment
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Cemetery & Chapel
4761 Brunswick Rd
Arlington, TN
Timothy Doug Cathers


1963 - 2020
Timothy Doug Cathers Obituary
Timothy Doug Cathers

Shelby County Deputy Sheriff Timothy Doug Cathers was born May 1, 1963 and died February 13, 2020 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. A longtime resident of Millington TN, "Doug" served with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office for 21 years. Law enforcement was his passion, and he considered his fellow Deputies his family. Restoring Dodge pickups, helping his friends, auto racing, collecting toys for the children at , fishing the Tennessee River and hunting were among his favorite hobbies.

Tim is preceded in death by his mother Helen Ruth Webber and his father Vernon Lee Cathers. He is survived by two sisters, a brother and 6 nieces

Funeral services will be held Monday February 17, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery & Chapel 4761 Brunswick Rd. Arlington, Tn 38002, Visitation 12-1 Funeral & Interment 1-2.

All flowers should be sent to High Point Funeral Home 3778 Summer Ave. Memphis, Tn. 38122.

Memorials in Tim's name should be sent to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
