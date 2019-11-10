|
Timothy Joseph "Tim" Gaia
Southaven, MS - Timothy Joseph "Tim" Gaia passed into the loving arms of our Lord in the early morning of November 2, 2019. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee on April 7, 1958 and lived there for over 30 years before moving to Southaven, Mississippi.
He was a graduate of Catholic High in Memphis, Tennessee. After graduation he went to work in the family grocery business at Jack's Food Store #1 in downtown Memphis.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Mary Gaia and brothers Jack, Dan, and Andy. He is survived by his sister Madeline Geiger (Stewart), brother Mike, sister-in-law Patti Gaia and aunts Helen Adamo and Vivian Pope along with his many nieces and nephews, cousins and their families.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee or the .
Funeral service will be in the Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery, 1663 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, Tennessee on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019