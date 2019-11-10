|
|
Timothy M. Camp
Timothy M. Camp, 60, a software developer, passed away November 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Dawn Camp; daughters, Alexandria (Wesley) Lightfoot of Millington, TN and Emily Camp of Millington, TN; sons, Adam Camp of East Peoria, IL and Taylor Camp of Millington, TN; mother, Ruth Ann Camp of Brighton, TN; brothers, Mary (Charlotte) Camp of Denham Springs, LA, Neil (Kathy) Camp of Central, LA, Ron (Belinda) Camp of Brighton, TN; two grandchildren. The family will receive friends Saturday (Nov 16) from 1:00pm until the service at 2:00pm at the Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford, TN. Any memorials may be made to West Cancer Center in Memphis, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019