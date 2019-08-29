Services
Olive Branch, MS - Timothy "Timmy" Redding, 61, of Olive Branch, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. Mr. Redding was a mason and loved hunting. A truck driver by profession, he was an entrepreneur and started his own trucking business. In addition to his hobbies and work, he loved his grandchildren dearly. Mr. Redding was preceded in death by his father, Leon Redding, his mother, Virginia Allison, his sister, Beverly Willis, and his brother, Ronnie Redding. Survivors include his long-time companion, Wanda Redding, his children, Audrey Crawford, Kevin Redding, Kristin Crider, and Jordan Redding, his sister, Yvette Stewart, his brother, Roger Redding, nine granddaughters, two grandsons, and a host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5-6pm and a memorial service will immediately follow at 6pm, all at Brantley Funeral Home of Olive Branch.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 29, 2019
