Timothy Tabor
Olive Branch - Timothy W. Tabor, 80, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Olive Branch, Mississippi. A private memorial service will be held at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church.
Tim enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years, later in life he was an avid golfer and played many times a week. He loved spending time with his family especially on holidays. He believed in working hard and spent his early career with the City of Memphis Traffic Division before retiring, he also was the founder of Traf-Mark. Traf-Mark was founded in 1973 and has employed many generations of several different families. He was a kind and generous man loved by many.
Mr. Tabor was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Haskel and Mrs. Ruby Tabor, and his wife of 45 years Mrs. Cornell Tabor.
Survivors include his three children; Mike W. Tabor and wife Shanna, Jeff B. Tabor and wife Karen, and Stacy Tabor Shoaf and husband Charlie, six grandchildren; Lauryn Brooke Tabor, Samantha Sullivan, Regan Sullivan, Tyke Tabor, Lyz Anne Tabor, and Sydney Shoaf, two sisters; Ann Moody and Alisa Willis, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 8245 Getwell Road, Southaven, MS 38672 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.