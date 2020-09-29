1/1
Timothy Tabor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Tabor

Olive Branch - Timothy W. Tabor, 80, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Olive Branch, Mississippi. A private memorial service will be held at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church.

Tim enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years, later in life he was an avid golfer and played many times a week. He loved spending time with his family especially on holidays. He believed in working hard and spent his early career with the City of Memphis Traffic Division before retiring, he also was the founder of Traf-Mark. Traf-Mark was founded in 1973 and has employed many generations of several different families. He was a kind and generous man loved by many.

Mr. Tabor was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Haskel and Mrs. Ruby Tabor, and his wife of 45 years Mrs. Cornell Tabor.

Survivors include his three children; Mike W. Tabor and wife Shanna, Jeff B. Tabor and wife Karen, and Stacy Tabor Shoaf and husband Charlie, six grandchildren; Lauryn Brooke Tabor, Samantha Sullivan, Regan Sullivan, Tyke Tabor, Lyz Anne Tabor, and Sydney Shoaf, two sisters; Ann Moody and Alisa Willis, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 8245 Getwell Road, Southaven, MS 38672 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens
290 Goodman Road East
Southaven, MS 38671
(662) 349-9720
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved