Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
View Map
Tina Renee Bryant Gowens Obituary
Tina Renee Bryant Gowens

Memphis, TN

Age 57, of Memphis, passed on February 17, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Tommy Gowens, sisters, Louise Cullen and Kathy Reyna, brother, Joe Bryant, many nieces and nephews and a godchild, Molly Coffey. Tina was preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Harold Bryant and sister, Robyn Lynch. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 23 from 11:30am until the memorial service at 12:30pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 20, 2019
