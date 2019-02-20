|
Tina Renee Bryant Gowens
Memphis, TN
Age 57, of Memphis, passed on February 17, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Tommy Gowens, sisters, Louise Cullen and Kathy Reyna, brother, Joe Bryant, many nieces and nephews and a godchild, Molly Coffey. Tina was preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Harold Bryant and sister, Robyn Lynch. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 23 from 11:30am until the memorial service at 12:30pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 20, 2019