Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer
160 West Cypress Avenue
Selmer, TN 38375
(731) 645-3481
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer
160 West Cypress Avenue
Selmer, TN 38375
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer
160 West Cypress Avenue
Selmer, TN 38375
Tina Violet Hill Obituary
Tina Violet Hill

Memphis , TN

Tina Violet Hill was born March 17, 1973 in Memphis TN the daughter of the late Benjamin Marshall Hill Jr. and Shirley Louise Everett Hill.

Tina was a Lab Tech at Oxford Immnotec in Memphis Tennessee. She previously worked in the lab at Regional One Health Medical Center and City Brewery in Memphis. Tina departed this life on April 9, 2019 at the age of 46 Years and 23 Days.She is survived by her husband Scott Watson of Memphis, TN; a brother, Tim Hill and wife Diane of Ramer, TN; two nieces, Morgan Kinchen and Erin Hill, two nephews Alex Hill and wife Kristin and Trae Kinchen.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Tammy Melinda Kinchen.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 10:30 AM until memorial service at 11:00 AM all held at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Selmer, Tennessee. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 17, 2019
