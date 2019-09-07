Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Tiny Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tiny Sue Harrell Griffin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tiny Sue Harrell Griffin Obituary
Tiny Sue Harrell Griffin

Memphis - Tiny Sue Harrell Griffin, passed away peacefully, September, 4th, 2019. She was a graduate of Bartlett High School class of 1951. Tiny Sue Harrell married James Talmage Griffin in 1952, and they have been together for 67 years. They raised five children that has expanded into a large loving family; Deborah Griffin Waters, Patsy Griffin Clarke (Camby), Wayne Griffin, (Cheryl) , Emily Griffin Hilligoss (John), Kenneth Griffin, twelve grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren. Sue also leaves her brother, Benjamin Harrell of Booker, TX, her sisters, Rose Teter of Little Rock, AR and Lucy McKinney of Homer, AK. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Derek Griffin, her brother, Robert Harrell, her sister, Martha Harmon, and her son-in-law, Palmer Waters. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM, on Sunday, September 8, 2091, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pky Bartlett, TN 38133. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Griffin family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tiny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Download Now