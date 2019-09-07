|
Tiny Sue Harrell Griffin
Memphis - Tiny Sue Harrell Griffin, passed away peacefully, September, 4th, 2019. She was a graduate of Bartlett High School class of 1951. Tiny Sue Harrell married James Talmage Griffin in 1952, and they have been together for 67 years. They raised five children that has expanded into a large loving family; Deborah Griffin Waters, Patsy Griffin Clarke (Camby), Wayne Griffin, (Cheryl) , Emily Griffin Hilligoss (John), Kenneth Griffin, twelve grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren. Sue also leaves her brother, Benjamin Harrell of Booker, TX, her sisters, Rose Teter of Little Rock, AR and Lucy McKinney of Homer, AK. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Derek Griffin, her brother, Robert Harrell, her sister, Martha Harmon, and her son-in-law, Palmer Waters. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM, on Sunday, September 8, 2091, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pky Bartlett, TN 38133. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Griffin family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 7, 2019