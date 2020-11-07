Todd Hampton Lillard
Todd Hampton Lillard, 60, passed away peacefully last Thursday at his home in the New Bethel Community of Fayette County, Tennessee. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee.
Born and raised in Memphis, Todd was the son of the late Betty Gayle McKay Lillard and David Hicks Lillard, Sr. He attended Shady Grove Elementary School, Briarcrest Christian School and Mississippi State University. Todd worked for many years as a commercial photographer in Memphis and also worked at Federal Express and Home Depot.
A devout Christian , Todd attended Bellevue Baptist Church and Second Presbyterian Churches in Memphis. As a younger man, Todd moved to the Phoenix, Arizona area to help build a new church. When he accomplished that goal, he returned to Fayette County and the farms he loved.
Todd had many talents but his most enduring interest was working with big equipment on the family farm. As a young man he would work for hours alongside the long time farmers of Fayette County, absorbing everything they could teach him about tractors and farm equipment. These memories and the stories they inspired were one of Todd's favorite things to talk about.
Todd had a great sense of humor. Family meals were often interrupted with the sounds of laughter as he told one of his stories. He also loved animals for his entire life but none more than his rescue dog Kipper. Many people knew of Todd because he and Kipper went everywhere together. They were regulars at their favorite restaurant the Wolf River Café in Rossville, Tennessee and often sat on the porch together enjoying a catfish dinner.
Todd leaves behind his father, David Hicks Lillard, Sr., his sister Robin Lillard Bates and his brother David Hicks Lillard, Jr.,his sister-in-law Patricia Lee Newton, and his aunt and uncle Jim and Shirley McKay. There are also numerous beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Munford Funeral Home, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com