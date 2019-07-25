|
Toddy Jane Cowan
Memphis - Toddy Jane Cowan, 75, died Friday, July 19; Visitation Friday, July 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Anthony Funeral Home Chapel; West Memphis; Services Saturday, July 27, 11 a.m. at St. Andrew A.M.E. Church, Memphis with visitation one hour prior to service; Burial in Paradise Garden Cemetery; She is survived by her husband, George W. Cowan of Memphis; one son, Rodney D. Cowan of Atlanta, Georgia; one brother, Tim White, Memphis and 2 grandchildren.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 25, 2019