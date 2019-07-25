Services
Anthony Funeral Home
135 South 16th Street
West Memphis, AR 72301
(870) 735-8680
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Home
135 South 16th Street
West Memphis, AR 72301
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Andrew A.M.E. Church
Memphis, TN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew A.M.E. Church
Memphis, TN
View Map
More Obituaries for Toddy Cowan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Toddy Jane Cowan

Toddy Jane Cowan Obituary
Toddy Jane Cowan

Memphis - Toddy Jane Cowan, 75, died Friday, July 19; Visitation Friday, July 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Anthony Funeral Home Chapel; West Memphis; Services Saturday, July 27, 11 a.m. at St. Andrew A.M.E. Church, Memphis with visitation one hour prior to service; Burial in Paradise Garden Cemetery; She is survived by her husband, George W. Cowan of Memphis; one son, Rodney D. Cowan of Atlanta, Georgia; one brother, Tim White, Memphis and 2 grandchildren.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 25, 2019
