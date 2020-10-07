1/
Tom And Dynnice Perry
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tom and Dynnice Perry

Millington - Tom Perry, 62 and Dynnice Perry, 61 died unexpectedly the evening of October 1, 2020.

Tom was born September 16, 1958 in Memphis, Tennessee the son of the late Charlie Perry and the late Faye (Whitehorn) Perry. He was a graduate from Sky-View Academy, Class of 76, and graduate of Christian Brothers College. He studied civil engineering and was an estimator for over 30 years. For the past 6 years he has been with Hargrove Engineers and Constructors.

Dynnice was born December 5, 1958 in New Albany, Mississippi the daughter of the late Doyle Cook and Jamie (Grubbs) Cook. She was a graduate from Hammond Hills High School, Class of 75, and completed Vocational School for Office Administration and Accounting. Dynnice was the Senior Accountant at United Way of Memphis where she had worked for over 30 years.

Tom and Dynnice married on October 18, 1980. They would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this year.

Tom and Dynnice are survived by their sons; Alan Perry and his wife, Heather of Atoka, Tennessee; Matthew Perry and his wife, Ashley of Saulsbury, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Allison Perry, Wesley Perry, Savannah Perry, Ainsley Perry, Hayden Perry, Taylor Holiman; Dynnice's mother, Jamie (Grubbs) Cook and sister, Debbie Cook of New Albany, Mississippi and brother Gary Cook of Memphis, Tennessee.

Services will be held at Memphis Funeral Home 3700 N Germantown Rd Memphis, TN 38133.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 8th, 2020 5pm-8pm and services will be Friday, October 9th, 2020 at 10am.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Service
10:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved