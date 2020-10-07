Tom and Dynnice PerryMillington - Tom Perry, 62 and Dynnice Perry, 61 died unexpectedly the evening of October 1, 2020.Tom was born September 16, 1958 in Memphis, Tennessee the son of the late Charlie Perry and the late Faye (Whitehorn) Perry. He was a graduate from Sky-View Academy, Class of 76, and graduate of Christian Brothers College. He studied civil engineering and was an estimator for over 30 years. For the past 6 years he has been with Hargrove Engineers and Constructors.Dynnice was born December 5, 1958 in New Albany, Mississippi the daughter of the late Doyle Cook and Jamie (Grubbs) Cook. She was a graduate from Hammond Hills High School, Class of 75, and completed Vocational School for Office Administration and Accounting. Dynnice was the Senior Accountant at United Way of Memphis where she had worked for over 30 years.Tom and Dynnice married on October 18, 1980. They would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this year.Tom and Dynnice are survived by their sons; Alan Perry and his wife, Heather of Atoka, Tennessee; Matthew Perry and his wife, Ashley of Saulsbury, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Allison Perry, Wesley Perry, Savannah Perry, Ainsley Perry, Hayden Perry, Taylor Holiman; Dynnice's mother, Jamie (Grubbs) Cook and sister, Debbie Cook of New Albany, Mississippi and brother Gary Cook of Memphis, Tennessee.Services will be held at Memphis Funeral Home 3700 N Germantown Rd Memphis, TN 38133.Visitation will be Thursday, October 8th, 2020 5pm-8pm and services will be Friday, October 9th, 2020 at 10am.