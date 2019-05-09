|
Tom Bergeron, Jr.
Memphis - Tom Bergeron, Jr., born on April 4, 1940 to Thomas George Bergeron, Sr., and Jennie Elizabeth Binney Bergeron in Hartford, Connecticut, died on May 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Jones Bergeron of Memphis and her two sons, Williams Poindexter (Kathy) and Porter Poindexter and their children, Kaitlyn Poindexter and Ethan Poindexter. Also surviving are his children, Tom Bergeron (Lisa) of Wadsworth, Ohio, Kim Janoka (Luke) of Middleton, Deleware, and Sherry Losch of Cleveland, Ohio. Tom had five grandchildren, Nikki and Neal Losch of Cleveland, Ohio, and Brad, Ben and Brianna Janoka of Middleton, Deleware. He also had two great-grandchildren, Alliyah and Giovanni of Cleveland, Ohio. He leaves a stepson, Cory Sims (Bridgett) of Frankfort, Kentucky and his son, William Sims and Suzanne's sister, Kay Jones Kelly (Jim).
Tom was a graduate of the University of Delaware and retired from Parker Hannifin Corporation in 2005 as Vice President managing plants world-wide. He was loved and respected by his many employees. An avid golfer until his health wouldn't allow, he loved going to University of Memphis football and basketball. He loved traveling anywhere with his wife Suzanne and was a member of Ridgeway Country Club.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 11 form 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and funeral services celebrating his life will follow at 2:30 p.m., all at Memorial Park Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at Magnolia Cemetery, Collierville, Tennessee. Donations may be directed to Christ United Methodist Church, Memphis, Tennessee or Page Robbins, Collierville, Tennessee.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 9 to May 10, 2019