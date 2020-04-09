|
Tom Sanders McDaniel, Sr., 83, of Cordova, TN passed away April 7, 2020. He was born on June 18th, 1936 to the late James and Nellie McDaniel. He entered into the Air Nation Guard and retired after serving his country. He served as Deacon at Northview Baptist, Frayser Baptist, and became a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. At Bellevue he served as a door greeter, tour guide, and coordinated the children's train. He volunteered at Lone Worth Finding and was a member at the Ham Radio Club. and at Apple Core and later retired from MLGW. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his faithful companion, Bear. Tom is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara Materna McDaniel; sons Larry T. McDaniel (Alicia), Steven R. McDaniel (Sarah), James M. McDaniel (Gail), Tom S. McDaniel, Jr.; grandchildren, Lea K. McDaniel, Kari C. McDaniel, Brian R.O. McDaniel, Andrew S. McDaniel, Laura M. Pickel (Kelly), Aaron M. McDaniel, Emily A. McDaniel; a great-grandchild, Amelia M. Pickel. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic services will be private.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020