Resources
More Obituaries for Tom McDaniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom Sanders McDaniel Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tom Sanders McDaniel Sr. Obituary
Tom Sanders McDaniel, Sr., 83, of Cordova, TN passed away April 7, 2020. He was born on June 18th, 1936 to the late James and Nellie McDaniel. He entered into the Air Nation Guard and retired after serving his country. He served as Deacon at Northview Baptist, Frayser Baptist, and became a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. At Bellevue he served as a door greeter, tour guide, and coordinated the children's train. He volunteered at Lone Worth Finding and was a member at the Ham Radio Club. and at Apple Core and later retired from MLGW. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his faithful companion, Bear. Tom is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara Materna McDaniel; sons Larry T. McDaniel (Alicia), Steven R. McDaniel (Sarah), James M. McDaniel (Gail), Tom S. McDaniel, Jr.; grandchildren, Lea K. McDaniel, Kari C. McDaniel, Brian R.O. McDaniel, Andrew S. McDaniel, Laura M. Pickel (Kelly), Aaron M. McDaniel, Emily A. McDaniel; a great-grandchild, Amelia M. Pickel. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic services will be private.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tom's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -