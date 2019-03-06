Services
Forest Hill Funeral Home - Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
901-346-3250
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home - Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Hill Funeral Home - Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
Tommie Walters Obituary
Tommie Walters

Skippack, PA

Tommie O'Neal (Barnett) Walters, passed away peacefully at age 91 on February 27, 2019 in Skippack, Pennsylvania surrounded by loving family. She was the wife of the late Robert F. Walters.

Born on August 24, 1927, in New Albany, Mississippi, she was a daughter of the late William and Alice Barnett.

She was an extraordinarily strong woman that devoted her life to her daughters and extended family and friends. All who came to know her were uplifted by her kind heart, friendship and sense of humor. She brought joy to all who knew her. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen Walters (Andy) Foutes, Gloria Walters (Ronnie) Ferguson, and Alicia Walters (Larry) McDaniel; stepdaughter, Janice Walters Orlando; and grandchildren, Michael Foutes, Patrick Ferguson, Matthew Ferguson, Meagan Ferguson, Lea McDaniel, Kari McDaniel, Brian McDaniel, Alisa Orlando DiGiorgio, Peter Orlando, and Gina Orlando (Chris) Ashworth and numerous nieces, nephews and great- grandchildren.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, March 11th, from 6 – 8 PM at Forest Hill Funeral Home, 2440 Whitten Rd., Memphis, Tennessee; with the funeral following on Tuesday, March 12th at Forest Hill Funeral Home at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers the family invites donations to , Memphis, Tennessee and Caring Hospice Services Fort Washington, 400 Commerce Drive Suite C, Fort Washington, Pennsylvania 19034 (800-390-2998). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 6, 2019
