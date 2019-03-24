|
|
Tommy E. Roebuck
Cordova
Tommy E. Roebuck, 93, passed away at his home in Cordova, TN on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Tommy, the youngest of six, was born on September 12, 1925 in Fondren, MS to Ned and Antonia Durastanti. Due to illness of his mother, Tommy was adopted and raised by Henry and Mabel Roebuck. As a young man he was reunited with his birth family. He attended Southside High School and then joined the United States Navy serving on the LST #668 in the Southwest Pacific during World War II. After returning from the war, he met and married the love of his life, Gloria Booker Roebuck. They had 65 years together before she died in 2012. They had one daughter, Carol Roebuck, who they both loved dearly. Tommy worked for Memphis Street Railway for many years before becoming a contractor. He retired from Shelby County Code Enforcement as a building Inspector. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Cordova, where he loved working in Alpine Village until he became ill. For many years his garage work shop was always busy with friends, neighbors and family, repairing or creating some item. He was a master craftsman and always there to help.
Tommy leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter Carol, many nephews, nieces, and great nephews and nieces, particularly dear to his heart, Mac (Beverly) Durastanti and Joe (Melissa) Durastanti who made many calls and visits. He also leaves behind Linda Ferguson, beloved family member who loved him like a father, and Mildred Matlock who became his precious sweetheart for the last seven years.
Visitation will be on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until the funeral service at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will follow.
Memorials may be sent for home missions at Trinity Baptist Church in Cordova or any animal or wildlife rescue group.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 24, 2019