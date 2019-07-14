|
|
Tommy J. Mauck
Bartlett - Tommy J. Mauck, age 74, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away on Thursday July 11, 2019.
Mr. Mauck was preceded in death by parents, Lois and Jim Robinson and his two brothers Bob Mauck and Jimmy Bragg. He s survived by his loving wife Bobbie Mauck of 45 years, two children; Matt Mauck, Lindsay Crump (Chris), two grandchildren; Cameron and Lily.
The family will receive friend's from 9:00 am until service time at 10:00 am, on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pky. Bartlett, TN 38133.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Mauck family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 14, 2019