Resources
More Obituaries for Tommy Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommy James "LoMax" Murray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tommy James "LoMax" Murray Obituary
Tommy James "LoMax" Murray

Memphis - Tommy James "LoMax" Murray 58, departed this life at his home in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

He was preceded in death by five brothers- John Murray, Leroy Murray Sr., Edward Murray Sr., Cleo Murray Sr., Larry Murray Sr. and one sister- Jewel Ireland.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved wife Sherrie; two sons- Richard Porter and Tarvaris Murray, Memphis, Tennessee; three daughters- Vunkisha Nash, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; LaTecia Nash, Washington D.C.; Ashley Porter, Memphis Tennessee; three brothers- Leo (Catherine) Murray and Steve Hudson both of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; George Hudson, Little Rock Arkansas; five sisters- Betty (Johnny) Hearn, Josephine Robinson, and Shirley Hudson all of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Brenda (Robert) Mackey of Wichita Falls, Texas; Samella Murray, Lakeland, FL; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, March 20, 2020 from 4 to 7 at and on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 9 until Service time at 11:00 both at Holy Trinity COGIC , 5115 Tulane Road.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tommy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -