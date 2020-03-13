|
|
Tommy James "LoMax" Murray
Memphis - Tommy James "LoMax" Murray 58, departed this life at his home in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
He was preceded in death by five brothers- John Murray, Leroy Murray Sr., Edward Murray Sr., Cleo Murray Sr., Larry Murray Sr. and one sister- Jewel Ireland.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved wife Sherrie; two sons- Richard Porter and Tarvaris Murray, Memphis, Tennessee; three daughters- Vunkisha Nash, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; LaTecia Nash, Washington D.C.; Ashley Porter, Memphis Tennessee; three brothers- Leo (Catherine) Murray and Steve Hudson both of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; George Hudson, Little Rock Arkansas; five sisters- Betty (Johnny) Hearn, Josephine Robinson, and Shirley Hudson all of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Brenda (Robert) Mackey of Wichita Falls, Texas; Samella Murray, Lakeland, FL; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, March 20, 2020 from 4 to 7 at and on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 9 until Service time at 11:00 both at Holy Trinity COGIC , 5115 Tulane Road.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020