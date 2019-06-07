|
Tommy Lance Burton
Memphis - Tommy Lance Burton was born the second son to Ila May Burton and William Burton on April 25, 1951. He was a solder in the U.S. Army and a reservist in the Army National Guard. After military service, he was hired by the Shelby County Sheriff's Department where he served for 28 years.
His greatest pride was his family: Bobby (Brandi) Burton; David (Trista) Burton; April (Brandon) Sherrill and children; Amanda (Larry) Wilber and children; John (Lindsay) Elliott and children; Matt (Christine) Meador and children; and Julie (Drew) Combs.
Kathy Burton survived Lance and was his friend, partner, and loving wife. He was also survived by his younger brother Larry (Annette) Burton and younger sister Lisa (Mike) Bennett. Along with a large extended family of Aunts, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.
A Celebration Service of Lance's life will be held on Saturday June 8th at New Hope Christian Church, 3300 Kirby Whitten Road, Bartlett, TN 38135. The visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 am with service immediately follow at 11 a.m.
Mid -South Transplant & Donation Center and Serenity Cremation Society have assisted in his final arrangements. Also, Holliday Flowers is the family florist of choice, 901-388-9800.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 7, 2019