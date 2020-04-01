|
Tony Boardman
Memphis - Thomas A. Boardman, age 60, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away at his home on Friday March 27, 2020, after being ill for some time. Tony was born on January 25, 1960 to Mr. Thomas and Mrs. Peggy Lambert Boardman of Memphis, TN who preceded him in death. He was a lifelong member of Raleigh/Bartlett Woods Church of Christ. Tony is survived by his numerous living family member of Sikeston, MO and many friends who loved him dearly. He was actively involved for years in church softball and other church activities. Tony was a 1978 graduate of Memphis Harding Academy. Tony attended Memphis State University and loved the Tigers! He worked until his health forced him to retire.
In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the Bartlett Woods Church of Christ, 7900 Brownsville Rd. Arlington, TN 38002.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020