Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Boardman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Boardman


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tony Boardman Obituary
Tony Boardman

Memphis - Thomas A. Boardman, age 60, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away at his home on Friday March 27, 2020, after being ill for some time. Tony was born on January 25, 1960 to Mr. Thomas and Mrs. Peggy Lambert Boardman of Memphis, TN who preceded him in death. He was a lifelong member of Raleigh/Bartlett Woods Church of Christ. Tony is survived by his numerous living family member of Sikeston, MO and many friends who loved him dearly. He was actively involved for years in church softball and other church activities. Tony was a 1978 graduate of Memphis Harding Academy. Tony attended Memphis State University and loved the Tigers! He worked until his health forced him to retire.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the Bartlett Woods Church of Christ, 7900 Brownsville Rd. Arlington, TN 38002.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -