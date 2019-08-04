|
Travis Smith
Memphis - Travis Howard Smith, 86, passed away on the morning of August 2nd. He is survived by his daughter, Judy Cummings, his son, Stanlee Smith, and his daughter in law, Kathy Smith. On Friday, he joined his wife of 67 years, Mattie and won't ever leave her side again.
Born in 1932 in Iuka, Mississippi, Travis graduated from Burnsville High School where he met the love of his life, Mattie McMasters. Married in 1951, the Smiths lived in Virginia where Travis served his country training soldiers during the Korean War. Concluding his military career, Travis started growing his family in Memphis, TN but never stopped his life of service. Travis, or Rosie to his crew, was a Memphis City firefighter for over 30 years and retired as a captain. He served his church, White Station Baptist, as a deacon and custodian. Always looking for more ways to give, he donated more than 10 gallons of blood to local hospitals.
His proudest accomplishments were the two beautiful children he raised in the home that he built, and the five grandsons; Jonathan (Amy), Timothy, Joel (Katie), Franklin, and Matthew, and three great grandchildren Caleb, Caroline, and Bennett with memories of picking beans in Shelby Farms, fixing broken toys, and watching Memphis basketball with their Pappaw.
The family will receive friends and family 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. August 5, 2019 at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Also a visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m., Tuesday, August 6, at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 4, 2019