Trey Vidal Hare



Memphis - Trey Vidal Hare, 27, of Memphis, TN passed away on November 9, 2020 due to a car crash. Trey attended Wooddale H. S.



Trey leaves behind his mother, Anissa D. Hare and father, Barquis Washington; paternal grandparents, Carolyn Townsend and Donald (Joyce) Washington; maternal grandparents, Pastors Josephine(Donnie)Cunningham; sisters, Kiera and Denver Hare, Alexus Harris, Barquicia and Barkeisha Washington; Brothers, Marcus Hare, Barquis and Delonte Washington; a host of uncles/aunts, nieces/nephews, cousins and friends.



A drive-thru visitation will be held at R. Bernard Funeral Services, 2764 Lamar Ave, 901-440-0100, Friday, Nov. 20th from 3:00-5:00pm.



Funeral Services will be held at New Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 4920 Horn Lake Rd. Saturday, Nov. 21st at 11:00 AM.









