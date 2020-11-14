1/
Trey Vidal Hare
Trey Vidal Hare

Memphis - Trey Vidal Hare, 27, of Memphis, TN passed away on November 9, 2020 due to a car crash. Trey attended Wooddale H. S.

Trey leaves behind his mother, Anissa D. Hare and father, Barquis Washington; paternal grandparents, Carolyn Townsend and Donald (Joyce) Washington; maternal grandparents, Pastors Josephine(Donnie)Cunningham; sisters, Kiera and Denver Hare, Alexus Harris, Barquicia and Barkeisha Washington; Brothers, Marcus Hare, Barquis and Delonte Washington; a host of uncles/aunts, nieces/nephews, cousins and friends.

A drive-thru visitation will be held at R. Bernard Funeral Services, 2764 Lamar Ave, 901-440-0100, Friday, Nov. 20th from 3:00-5:00pm.

Funeral Services will be held at New Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 4920 Horn Lake Rd. Saturday, Nov. 21st at 11:00 AM.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
R Bernard Funeral Services
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Mt. Sinai Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
R Bernard Funeral Services
2764 Lamar Ave
Memphis, TN 38114
(901) 440-0100
