Trilby Lindsey Bosnick Gray
Mountain Home, AR
Trilby Lindsey Bosnick Gray, 90, of Mountain Home, AR passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. She was the wife of Eman Gray, to whom she was married for 20 years. Trilby was previously married to Steve Bosnick for 48 years until his death in 1997.
Trilby was born on September 21, 1928 in Moro, AR to Shirley and Leone (Fant) Lindsey. She attended cosmetology school and was the owner of her own hair salon for 28 years. She was involved with the United Methodist Church for most of her life where she was an avid member of the choir and volunteered for the Women's Circle, where she was known for her divine cakes, compassionate nature, sense of humor, and quick wit. Trilby loved time with her family and friends, reading a good book, watching hummingbirds, and cheering for her favorite sports teams (Go Tigers!). She spent many late nights up playing Gin Rummy and UNO with her grandchildren and family. Wherever Trilby was laughter was in the air. Her beautiful smile brightened even the worst of days.
Trilby was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Bosnick; her daughter, Rebecca Butts; and her granddaughter, Laura Meacham.
Trilby will be deeply missed by her husband, Eman Gray; her two surviving daughters, Cindy Meacham and Deborah Farrell; her grandchildren, Melanie Sanders, David Meacham, Emerson Farrell, Elliott Farrell, Hannah Farrell, and Lindsey Snyder and her husband Jeff; and her two great-grandchildren Landon and Layla Snyder. Trilby will also be missed by her stepchildren, Cheryl Sager, Robbie Allen, Bill Gray, and Janet Roark and their families; as well as Trilby's niece, Shirley Carolyn Houston.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1.30pm CST at First United Methodist Church, 59 South Poplar Street in Marianna, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arkansas Audubon Society at www.arbirds.org.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 10, 2019