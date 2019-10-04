Services
E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS
3390 ELVIS PRESLEY BLVD
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 345-9558
For more information about
Trina Brown
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
1355 Vollintine Avenue
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
1355 Vollintine Avenue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trina L. Partee Brown Obituary
Memphis - On Monday morning, September 30, 2019, Trina L. Partee Brown, transitioned from this life. She leaves behind a husband Durrell, son Terrence, daughter Danielle, and a host of loving family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Friendship Baptist Church, 1355 Vollintine Avenue. Visitation from 10-11:45 am. Funeral services at 12 noon. Interment afterwards at the Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens, 3774 Raleigh-Millington Road.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 4, 2019
