|
|
Trina L. Partee Brown
Memphis - On Monday morning, September 30, 2019, Trina L. Partee Brown, transitioned from this life. She leaves behind a husband Durrell, son Terrence, daughter Danielle, and a host of loving family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Friendship Baptist Church, 1355 Vollintine Avenue. Visitation from 10-11:45 am. Funeral services at 12 noon. Interment afterwards at the Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens, 3774 Raleigh-Millington Road.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 4, 2019