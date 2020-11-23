1/
Trisha Middlebrooks-Jones
Trisha Middlebrooks-Jones

Memphis - Mrs. Trisha Middlebrooks-Jones entered into Eternal Life on November 18, 2020 at the age of 39. She leaves to cherish her memories, her devoted husband, Nicholas, her loving children, Amarion, Elijah and Nikaiyah. her mother, Patricia Middlebrooks-Gilliam (Anthony), sisters, Tonya Middlebrooks, Trina Hall (Derek) and Candace Ray, brothers, Jeremy Ray and Marcus Ray and best friend Ashley Stout, grand father, James Gregory (Rudell). Her father, Charles Middlebrooks, preceded her in death. She also leaves a host of other relatives and friends.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
