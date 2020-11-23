1/
Trisha Middlebrooks-Jones
Trisha Middlebrooks-Jones

Memphis - Mrs. Trisha Middlebrooks-Jones entered into Eternal Life on November 18, 2020 at the age of 39. She leaves to cherish her memories, her devoted husband, Nicholas, her loving children, Amarion, Elijah and Nikaiyah. her mother, Patricia Middlebrooks-Gilliam (Anthony), sisters, Tonya Middlebrooks, Trina Hall (Derek) and Candace Ray, brothers, Jeremy Ray and Marcus Ray and best friend Ashley Stout, grand father, James Gregory (Rudell). Her father, Charles Middlebrooks, preceded her in death. She also leaves a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home
1165 Airways Boulevard
Memphis, TN 38114
901-327-9360
November 23, 2020
Trisha I will always remember the last talk we had at your daughter’s drive by birthday celebration. We talked about the good times on Woodbury. I will also remember the message you inboxed me saying you love me too. In loving memory to my Beautiful Cousin. We will love you and miss you always.
Dora & Carl Armett
Family
November 23, 2020
Trisha I will always remember the last talk we had at your daughter’s drive by birthday celebration, we talked about the good times on Woodbury. I will also remember the last message you inbox me saying you love me too! You will be missed but always in our hearts! Rest In Peace my Beautiful Cousin! Love you! Prayers for strength to her mom, husband, children, sisters and the entire family. Love you all!
Dora & Carl Arnett
Family
November 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Love, Chris, KK & Tela
Kieva (KK) Stone
Family
