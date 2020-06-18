Troy Simpson Jr.



Memphis - Troy Simpson Jr., age 79 passed away on June 13, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital from complications of COVID-19 and underlying health conditions. One of eight siblings, Troy Jr. was born on January 3rd, 1941 in West Memphis, AR to Troy Simpson Sr. and Irene McWright Simpson. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior at an early age and was a proud member of Beautiful Zion Baptist Church in West Memphis, AR and later Monumental Baptist Church in Memphis, TN. Troy Jr. considered himself a proud son of the Delta region, graduating from Wonder High School in West Memphis in 1958, and completing college at the University of Arkansas - Pine Bluff (UAPB) after honorably serving in the Army. After completing his Master's Degree in Social Work at the University of Illinois - Champaign Urbana and working for the Illinois Department of Mental Health, Troy returned to Memphis in 1972 and remained there until his death.



Troy Simpson Jr. was a leader who believed in education and serving the community. He served as Dean of Continuing Education at Shelby State Community College (now Southwest Tennessee Community College) for over 25 years and worked to develop educational opportunities throughout the greater Memphis community. Troy was a proud, cherished, 50+ year member and former president of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. (Alpha Delta Lambda chapter). Additionally, Troy Jr. was also a member of the 1980 Executive class of Leadership Memphis and used the personal networks, information, and opportunities to continuously serve as a change agent to those he encountered within the greater Memphis and West Memphis area.



Troy Simpson Jr. was the "Family Storyteller" who loved his family and enjoyed traveling to the annual Simpson Family reunions to visit and share family history to all who would listen. Lastly, Troy Jr. never met a stranger. Whether to neighbors in his Whitehaven community, Glenmary Senior Living Facility, Quince Nursing home facility, Church members, or the nearby casinos friends, "Mr. Simpson" was known for sharing life stories, making memories, and fellowshipping with those he met throughout his life's journey.



Troy Jr. is survived by two siblings: Cleve Simpson and Ruby Jean Richardson, three daughters: Angela, Joy, and Stephanie, two grandchildren: Monica and Larry Jr. and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be missed.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to MJ Edwards Funeral Home (Whitehaven), Memphis, TN.









