Turley McFadden Muller
Memphis, TN - Turley McFadden Muller died peacefully at home. He graduated from Kimball Union Academy, one of the ten oldest prep schools in the country, located in Meriden, New Hampshire. He received a Business Degree at Rhodes College, where he was president of his fraternity, Sigma Nu. He received his Master's Degree in accounting from Christian Brothers University. He was, at one time, the #1 Amateur Apple Analyst, and was published in numerous financial articles. Turley was also recognized by CNBC for his expertise in Apple Earnings.
He was a former accountant for Memphis Leadership Foundation, and also was a mortgage trading analyst at Union Planters Mortgage.
Turley enjoyed skiing at Deer Valley, and fishing at Pickwick. He was a kind and thoughtful friend, and never had a bad word to say about anyone.
He leaves his parents, Dee and Ralph Muller, his brothers, Ralph Muller, Jr. (Christy) and Louis Muller, two nieces, Meggy and Aggie Muller, his maternal grandmother, Mrs. Hubert K. Turley (Aggie), and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Dr. Hubert K Turley, and Brick and Martha Muller.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan 22, at Second Presbyterian Church at 11 am, with the service to follow at noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Memphis Leadership Foundation, 2400 Poplar Ave Memphis, TN 38112, or Kimball Union Academy, PO Box 188, Meriden, NH 03770, or Rhodes College, 2000 North Parkway, Memphis, TN 38112, or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020