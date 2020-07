Or Copy this URL to Share

St. Louis, Missouri - Turner L. Lacey died in Webster Grove, Missouri on May 31, 2020. Graveside services were held in Missouri. Memorial service will be held at Greater Pleasant Hill M.B. Church, 3077 Johnson Avenue, Memphis, TN 38112, Reverend E. L. Alexander, pastor on Friday, July 10, 2020. Visitation with family will be at 5:00 p.m. Services will follow at 6:00 p.m.









